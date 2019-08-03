Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.09

Shares of Bay Banks of Virginia Inc (OTCMKTS:BAYK) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and traded as high as $8.16. Bay Banks of Virginia shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 13,213 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.09.

Get Bay Banks of Virginia alerts:

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Bay Banks of Virginia had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bay Banks of Virginia Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Bay Banks of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bay Banks of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.