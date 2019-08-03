BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd (LON:BVC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $42.95. BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 407,670 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BVC shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a report on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a report on Thursday.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.84. The company has a market cap of $187.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of metropolitan area networks; and bio-medical products. The company's Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems worldwide.

