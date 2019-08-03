Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion.

NYSE:BCS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,351,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,451. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Get Barclays alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $1,469,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Barclays by 77.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Barclays by 9,565.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,282,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Barclays by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,443,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,904,000 after acquiring an additional 980,953 shares in the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.