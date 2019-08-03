Barclays Boosts GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target to $69.00

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrubHub from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of GrubHub from a buy rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Shares of GRUB traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,248,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.23. GrubHub has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $325.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrubHub will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 15,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $1,161,520.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,574 shares in the company, valued at $942,924.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $53,116.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at $88,653.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,403,362. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in GrubHub by 8.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 34,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GrubHub by 75.0% during the second quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in GrubHub by 6.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GrubHub by 16.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in GrubHub by 15.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 548,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,763,000 after buying an additional 74,198 shares in the last quarter.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

