Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bankwell Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.

BWFG traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.51. 11,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,726. The company has a market cap of $221.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.42. Bankwell Financial Group has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. Seidman Lawrence B increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 698,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 126,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 43,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

