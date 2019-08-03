Bank of America Reiterates “$160.00” Price Target for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on McKesson (NYSE:MCK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McKesson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.27.

Shares of MCK opened at $148.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.04.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.50%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,766 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $369,509.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Scott Tyler sold 1,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $186,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,974.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,174 shares of company stock worth $804,583. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in McKesson by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

