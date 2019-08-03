Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.97

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 4126758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on BBVA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 12,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

