Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) versus Black Ridge Acquisition (NYSE:BRAC) Head to Head Analysis

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Black Ridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Black Ridge Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 2 3 0 2.60 Black Ridge Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has a consensus target price of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.13%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Black Ridge Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Black Ridge Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance 44.85% 7.23% 4.02% Black Ridge Acquisition N/A -16.18% -0.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Black Ridge Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $99.29 million 9.39 $26.65 million $1.45 12.46 Black Ridge Acquisition N/A N/A $1.14 million N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Black Ridge Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Black Ridge Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Black Ridge Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Black Ridge Acquisition does not pay a dividend. Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays out 113.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Black Ridge Acquisition on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

About Black Ridge Acquisition

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. does not have any significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

