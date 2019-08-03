B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.45

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.45 and last traded at C$4.42, with a volume of 5680274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTO. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.10 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.56.

The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -621.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.06.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$401.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$404.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 142,195 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total transaction of C$506,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,797,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,078,744. Also, Senior Officer Hugh Mackinnon sold 15,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total value of C$60,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,300,295.62. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,052 shares of company stock valued at $788,575.

B2Gold Company Profile (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

