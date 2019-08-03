B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.44

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 10950055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $301.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.67 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 132,924 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 286,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 89,555 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,849,000.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

