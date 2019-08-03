B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Announces Earnings Results

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $164.68 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ RILY traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $20.43. 77,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,451. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $501.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.89. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other B. Riley Financial news, SVP Howard Weitzman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Bryant R. Riley acquired 40,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $774,005.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 47,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 417.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

