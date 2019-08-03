AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of AZZ opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. AZZ has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.48.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. AZZ had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AZZ will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AZZ by 19.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AZZ during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in AZZ during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

