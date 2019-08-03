AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Monday, July 29th. National Securities assumed coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AzurRx BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of AZRX stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 199,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,358. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.22. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AzurRx BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

