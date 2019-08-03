Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZUL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Azul from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 237.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Azul by 63.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZUL stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $41.25. 364,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of -0.65. Azul has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $42.44.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Azul had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

