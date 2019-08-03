Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AYTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aytu Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 197,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,468. Aytu Bioscience has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.11. Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 81.04% and a negative net margin of 184.35%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aytu Bioscience will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYTU. Searle & CO. grew its stake in Aytu Bioscience by 1,241.6% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 201,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 186,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

