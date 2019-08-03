Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AXGT. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.79 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axovant Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.76.

Shares of AXGT stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 170,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,872. The firm has a market cap of $148.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.29. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $1.25. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $39,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $6,794,000.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

