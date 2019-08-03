AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXA Equitable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AXA Equitable from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AXA Equitable from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of AXA Equitable stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,832. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.67. AXA Equitable has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that AXA Equitable will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Axa sold 6,000,000 shares of AXA Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $125,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Pearson purchased 49,000 shares of AXA Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $996,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 77.9% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in AXA Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in AXA Equitable by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in AXA Equitable by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AXA Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXA Equitable Company Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

