Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) Issues Earnings Results

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AVP stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,922,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,533,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.77. Avon Products has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Avon Products by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 831,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 154,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avon Products during the 4th quarter worth about $10,763,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Avon Products during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avon Products during the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avon Products during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

AVP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.01 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avon Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.62.

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

