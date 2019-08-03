Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Avis Budget Group comprises about 0.9% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Avis Budget Group worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

CAR stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,245. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.70. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 71.86%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.