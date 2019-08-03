Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Avianca (NYSE:AVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avianca from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of AVH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,086. The company has a market cap of $323.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.95. Avianca has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.33.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. Avianca had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avianca will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Avianca during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Avianca during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Avianca by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Avianca by 8.3% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 438,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Avianca by 11.4% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,832,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 289,967 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avianca Company Profile

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

