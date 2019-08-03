Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Raised by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,564.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,468,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,207 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17,208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 729,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,921,000 after buying an additional 724,995 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,521.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 704,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,439,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,772,000 after buying an additional 683,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,520,000 after buying an additional 496,843 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $164.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,865,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,068. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.73.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

