Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.73.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $164.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,865,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,068. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $121.40 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

