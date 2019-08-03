Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

AUTL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 81,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,957. The company has a market capitalization of $619.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.62. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 4,011.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 198,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 93.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 232,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 112,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

