Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.
AUTL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 81,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,957. The company has a market capitalization of $619.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.62. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 4,011.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 198,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 93.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 232,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 112,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.
About Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
