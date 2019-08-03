Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.07 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. 16,003,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,952,996. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Aurora Cannabis had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 122.65%. The firm had revenue of $49.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

