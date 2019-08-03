Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

ATO stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.63. The stock had a trading volume of 631,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,578. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.88 and a 12-month high of $110.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.85.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

