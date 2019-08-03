Atlas Air Worldwide Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,995 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,170% compared to the typical volume of 61 put options.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.05. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $65.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $663.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In other news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,177.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,915.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $1,263,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.6% during the first quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 122,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.3% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 218,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

