Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at SunTrust Banks

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Athenex’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut Athenex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. CIBC started coverage on Athenex in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Athenex in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Athenex has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $21.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of -0.29.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Athenex had a negative net margin of 189.86% and a negative return on equity of 96.55%. The business had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jordan Kanfer bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $37,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $62,801.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 318,210 shares of company stock worth $5,111,581. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Athenex in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Athenex by 121.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athenex in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Athenex by 913,400.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

