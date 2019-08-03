Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASUR. Zacks Investment Research cut Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 378,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 154,946 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. S Squared Technology LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 796,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 259,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

ASUR traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. 354,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $16.39.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

