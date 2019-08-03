Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.6–0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.6. The company issued revenue guidance of $126-134 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.65 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

ASPN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.27. 53,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.73. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.55.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.