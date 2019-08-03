Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.6–0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.6. The company issued revenue guidance of $126-134 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.65 million.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 53,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,938. The stock has a market cap of $150.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.92 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

