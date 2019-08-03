Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Trading Down 5.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) shares fell 5.9% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.55, 1,358,362 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 774,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.71). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $415.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.14 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AHT. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 25,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,405 shares in the company, valued at $302,774.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 20,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,800.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 181,661 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 321,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 757,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,006,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 544,053 shares during the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

