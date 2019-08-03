ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised ASE Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC raised ASE Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of ASE Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie raised ASE Technology from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE ASX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. 329,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,880. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.15.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,725,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 475,130 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 425,316 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 143,426 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 656,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 130,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 453,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 131,518 shares during the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

