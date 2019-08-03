Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Ascena Retail Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascena Retail Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup raised Ascena Retail Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.05 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ascena Retail Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.64.

Get Ascena Retail Group alerts:

ASNA traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.66 million, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Ascena Retail Group has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $5.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.58.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Ascena Retail Group had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ascena Retail Group will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,031,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 71.4% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 52.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 44,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 87,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

Featured Story: Trading based on a resistance level

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.