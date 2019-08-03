Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Ascena Retail Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascena Retail Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup raised Ascena Retail Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.05 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ascena Retail Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.64.
ASNA traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.66 million, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Ascena Retail Group has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $5.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.58.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,031,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 71.4% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 52.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 44,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 87,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ascena Retail Group
Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.
