Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics updated its Q3 guidance to $1.62-1.74 EPS.

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.41. 707,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,520. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $86.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Cross Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 199.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.8% in the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 22,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

