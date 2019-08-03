Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics updated its Q3 guidance to $1.62-1.74 EPS.
Arrow Electronics stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.41. 707,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,520. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $86.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.75.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Cross Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.02.
Arrow Electronics Company Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.
