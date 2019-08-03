Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Cut to $280.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $315.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $295.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $317.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $308.40.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $28.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.12. 2,990,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,515. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $187.08 and a 52 week high of $331.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $608.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.49, for a total value of $27,223.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,609.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.37, for a total transaction of $2,863,885.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,593.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,178 shares of company stock worth $54,164,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 548.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 311.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

