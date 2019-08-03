Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“Aridis has entered into an equity purchase and option agreement with India (private, see pg 2). Aridis will receive a $10M investment (~800k shares at $12.47, a 31% premium) as well as $15M in total upfront payments. Additionally, Aridis will be eligible for development milestones as well as royalties on net sales.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARDS. Zacks Investment Research raised Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Aridis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,961.31% and a negative net margin of 660.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

