Argus Boosts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $320.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target upped by Argus to $320.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an average rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.20.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $4.71 on Wednesday, reaching $269.45. 4,437,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,609. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $283.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $278.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $275.71 per share, with a total value of $413,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,645.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.47, for a total transaction of $6,665,359.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,102,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,329,219,161.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,921 shares of company stock valued at $37,322,422. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

