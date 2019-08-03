Argentum Reaches Market Capitalization of $89,307.00 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Argentum has a total market cap of $89,307.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Argentum has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum (ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,035,812 coins. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io . Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

