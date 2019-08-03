Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at UBS Group

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

ARES traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.72. 818,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,077. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.14%.

In other Ares Management news, EVP Michael D. Weiner sold 3,600 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $93,636.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 127,400 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $3,605,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,370,709 shares of company stock valued at $37,208,269. 151.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

