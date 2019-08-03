ArcticCoin (ARC) Price Reaches $0.0422 on Major Exchanges

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, ArcticCoin has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One ArcticCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. ArcticCoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004841 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About ArcticCoin

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArcticCoin’s official website is arcticcoin.org

ArcticCoin Coin Trading

ArcticCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArcticCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArcticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

