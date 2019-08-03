Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Arch Coal to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Coal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Coal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Shares of ARCH stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.29. 502,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,905. Arch Coal has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.30. Arch Coal had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The company had revenue of $570.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Arch Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Coal will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

In other Arch Coal news, Director Holly K. Koeppel purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $195,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,844. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arch Coal by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,146 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd increased its stake in Arch Coal by 59.4% in the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 963,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,703,000 after purchasing an additional 358,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arch Coal by 18.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 527,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,151,000 after purchasing an additional 83,590 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Arch Coal by 411.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 484,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after acquiring an additional 389,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Arch Coal by 4.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 375,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

