ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of ArcBest from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ArcBest from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.67.

NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,898. The company has a market capitalization of $732.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $771.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.07 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 2.77%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $68,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 30.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in ArcBest by 16.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $238,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

