Arca Continental SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Trading 1% Higher

Arca Continental SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:EMBVF)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.10, 16,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 16,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.17.

About Arca Continental SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:EMBVF)

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and the Republic of Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include cola and other-flavor soft drinks, water, other carbonated and non-carbonated drinks, and dairy drinks, as well as snacks and candies.

