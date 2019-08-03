Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Up 10%

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) shot up 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.30, 166,493 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 254,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AQB. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Aquabounty Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Aquabounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 6,521.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aquabounty Technologies Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Aquabounty Technologies in the second quarter worth $61,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 363,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,940 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 97.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 317,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 157,125 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 110.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 317,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 166,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

