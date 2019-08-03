Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Price Down 9.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) fell 9.4% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.73, 861,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 645,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 67.64% and a negative net margin of 1,406.01%.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AQMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aqua Metals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 17,203 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 37,501.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,500,060 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $74.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76.

Aqua Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.