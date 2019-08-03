Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Approach Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Approach Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AREX remained flat at $$0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 205,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,565. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.07. Approach Resources has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Approach Resources will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Approach Resources by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63,566 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Approach Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Approach Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 32,712 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Approach Resources Company Profile

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves were 180.1 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas.

