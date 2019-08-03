Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $189.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a $189.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $217.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.02. 40,831,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,916,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.58. Apple has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 58.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

