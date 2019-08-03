Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Buy Rating from Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a $265.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $245.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAPL. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Apple from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $212.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $217.49.

Apple stock traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.02. 40,831,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,916,860. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.58. Apple has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 19,949.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,005,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,976 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $809,074,000. H&H International Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 3,877,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $785,333,000 after acquiring an additional 550,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,738,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,719,142,000 after acquiring an additional 546,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Apple by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,235,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $170,524,000 after acquiring an additional 450,098 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

