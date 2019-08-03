Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

AINV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of AINV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.18. 372,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,497. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $61.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 19th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 190,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

