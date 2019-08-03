Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Releases Earnings Results

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $523.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.72 million. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of APO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,491. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -876.19%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,790 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $58,013.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

